  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. LG smart home news

LG XBoom WK9 is the Google Assistant smart display to bring the noise

|
LG LG XBoom WK9 is the Google Assistant smart display to bring the noise
Best smart lighting: Philips Hue, IKEA, Osram and more
Best smart lighting: Philips Hue, IKEA, Osram and more

- Rolling out to US first

- 20W stereo speakers

LG has announced a rival to Google Home Hub and Amazon Echo Show for those who want to crack up the volume.

Previously teased at CES in January, the LG XBoom AI ThinQ WK9 is a smart display with an 8-inch HD touchscreen, Google Assistant compatibility and front-facing camera for video calling and the like. It works similarly to Google Home Hub in that respect.

However, thanks to a partnership with Meridian Audio, a lot of focus has been been put on audio performance too, with stereo speakers providing 20W of power output.

That means it can be used as a primary music player, not just something to replace a kitchen radio, say.

"Our partnerships with Google and Meridian Audio allow us to offer a new home entertainment experience with the smart capabilities of the Google Assistant and the premium audio know-how that only Meridian could deliver," said LG's Seo Young-jae.

"Unlike other AI speakers where sound quality takes a back seat, the WK9 is first and foremost a high fidelity audio product that also happens to be intelligent."

Pricing and availability are yet to be revealed but the LG XBoom AI ThinQ WK9 will be available in the US first. It will then roll out to other key markets globally.

PopularIn Smart Home
Massive Arlo sale could save you up to 40% on home security cameras: Arlo Pro, Arlo Light and Arlo Q discounts
Amazon UK Cyber Monday Sale 2018: Get great pre-Christmas deals
Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Doorbell Pro get big Black Friday / Cyber Monday discounts
Best Amazon Echo deals for Cyber Monday 2018: Super deals on new Echo Dot and latest-gen Echo
Google Home Black Friday deals: Google Home Hub gets discounted to £99, savings across the range
Amazing deal: Alexa-compatible TP-Link smart plug three for £37
Comments