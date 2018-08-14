  1. Home
LG Styler ThinQ: Now you can even talk to your bedroom wardrobe

- Cleans and decreases clothes

- Comes with voice control

LG will show smart, connected, artificially intelligent bedroom furniture at IFA 2018 in a couple of weeks.

The LG Styler system is already available in the US and several other regions, but the new models are far smarter and offer voice control.

It effectively sits among conventional bedroom wardrobes, offering a unit that can not only gently dry clothes hung inside, including delicate items, but can vibrate the hanger to shake out creases and eliminate bacteria and germs inside your clothes.

The LG Styler ThinQ, combined with the LG Styler Mirrored Glass Door, is a more advanaced system, utilising LG's ThinQ AI tech. It understands commands to dry, clean or prepare the clothing inside, using the simple phrase "Hi LG" beforehand. It can also recommend the best cleaning cycles for different types of clothing.

The new Styler is part of LG's drive to add AI to many of its home products, making them smarter and providing greater user benefit.

It will be showing the LG Styler ThinQ and LG Styler Mirrored Glass Door on its stand at IFA in Berlin from Friday 31 August, although Pocket-lint will be on the show floor on the press day beforehand.

Join us for all our IFA coverage here: IFA 2018: What to expect.

