LG has its own Google Assistant smart display speaker in the LG ThinQ WK9

Although it announced plenty of products and an entirely new connected appliance and product line-up in its ThinQ AI range, LG was strangely quiet about the LG ThinQ WK9 during CES 2018. Indeed, it has appeared on its US product website without much of a preamble at all.

It is a Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker with a touchscreen, much like the Lenovo Smart Display or JBL Link View that were unveiled in Las Vegas. And it has LG ThinQ connectivity and artificial intelligence built-in, so can talk to other home electronics from the company, as well as interact with third-party products.

There's not a lot of other information available about it yet though, so maybe the website posting was premature.

We do know that it comes with an 8-inch touchscreen and utilises Meridian Audio speaker tech for sound. As well as Google Assistant voice control and interactivity, it has Chromecast built in.

That's about it for now though.

No price is listed, nor do we know a release date.

It makes sense for LG to join the burgeoning smart display market. Amazon is going great guns with its Alexa-enabled Echo Show and Google mentioned LG as one of its partners when announcing many Assistant speakers with displays will be coming from multiple manufacturers.

We'll update you when we have more information, however.