LG InstaView ThinQ fridge has 29-inch display, Alexa and tops smart kitchen appliance line-up

After announcing its new ThinQ range prior to CES 2018, LG has revealed some of the smart kitchen appliances that will feature AI and other smart, connected features.

There are ovens and a dishwasher, but the highlight is undoubtedly this year's Instaview refrigerator.

The LG Instaview ThinQ has a 29-inch LCD touchscreen on the door that doubles as both a computer display and clear, see-through panel to check out the contents inside. You just double-tap it to switch functions.

It also utilises artificial intelligence to suggest recipes based on the items you store in the fridge. Plus, it can work with the ThinQ connected oven to send a step-by-step guide to cook your food.

In addition, it is Amazon Alexa-enabled, so can verbally guide you through the process. And you can interact with your fridge by voice, even play your favourite tracks on Amazon Music, iHeart Radio and other music services directly on the appliance.

It features LG's webOS platform too.

Even the LG QuadWash dishwasher can get in on the ThinQ action, by setting the ideal wash pattern based on the food cooked in the smart oven. With all of the products in your kitchen they'll happily talk amongst themselves to take some of the stress out of housework.

Prices and release dates will be revealed in due course.