LG ThinQ: Everything you need to know about LG's smart platform

At CES 2017, LG announced DeepThinQ, its own artificial intelligence technology to be employed in smart, connected home appliances. During the next consumer trade show, CES 2018 to be held in Las Vegas from 9 January, it will launch an all-new range of products under the name LG ThinQ.

But what is LG ThingQ and what products does it relate to? Read on.

LG ThinQ is a new brand from LG that groups together premium appliances and consumer electronics under the one banner. However, it's not just a name.

Products that carry the ThinQ branding will be able to communicate with each other and employ LG's own deep learning technology in order to better understand your habits and needs.

Plus, as well as LG DeepThingQ, the products will employ other companies' AI tech. This year, for example, LG released the Smart Instaview Refrigerator with Amazon's Alexa support. It has also added Google Assistant control to its smart appliances in the last year.

LG's own AI platform, DeepThinQ, is designed to give products brains so they can predict user needs and adapt different behaviours accordingly.

These manifest in different ways depending on the product. For example, its flagship Hom-Bot robot vacuum cleaner uses DeepThinQ tech to recognise objects around a room and react accordingly.

It can even tell the difference between a chair and a human and ask the latter to kindly move out of the way.

In comparison, a fridge with DeepThinQ tech can analyse usage and eating patterns. It will only make ice at the times of day it is needed, for instance, or change sterilisation system patterns when it detects higher temperatures externally.

Most of the new products under the LG ThinQ brand will launch at CES 2018, but LG tends to release some details ahead of the show.

One to be unveiled so far is the LG Dualcool ThinQ Stand Invertor air conditioner. It features voice control, so owners can control the air flow from a different room. And it adopts LG's DeepThinQ AI technology to direct more airflow towards individuals in a room using spatial recognition.

It can also adjust the strength of airflow thanks to sensors that know how close individuals are to the device.

We'll no doubt discover more on additional ThingQ products in the coming weeks.

Existing products might also be brought under the ThingQ banner.

We know, for example, that the wi-fi-enabled devices in the UK, that feature LG SmartThinQ connectivity, will work with the new ThinQ range. And future SmartThinQ products will be compatible too.