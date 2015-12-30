LG SmartThinQ Hub streams music, shows smarthome notifications and displays reminders

LG has announced its newest smart home device before showing it off at CES 2016, meet the SmartThinQ Hub.

The LG SmartThinQ Hub looks a lot like a metallic speaker. It is this, and can stream music over Wi-Fi from radio stations, or anything else via a Bluetooth connected smartphone and tablets. But it goes beyond that with connected smarts, as the name suggests.

The hardware itself is able to play music and act as a display thanks to a 3.5-inch LCD screen. This can display notifications from connected devices about the home like washing machines, refrigerators, ovens, robot vacuum cleaners, air conditioners and smart sensors.

Before making presumptions, this will work with more than just LG devices. The SmartThinQ is compatible with AllJoyn Alliance open source devices. Lowe kit works too – thanks to a recent partnership with LG on this front.

Other compatible devices aren't mentioned but LG says: "LG’s partnerships with other service providers are a key advantage of LG’s smart home system, which prioritises compatibility across multiple brands." It also mentions other brands that manufacture smart lighting, motion sensors and moisture detecting sensors as being compatible.

LG will be showing off the SmartThinQ at CES 2016 from 6 January where we'll be to bring you more.

