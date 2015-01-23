  LG RoboSense CordZero will stalk you like a creepy vacuum cleaner

LG announced a new vacuum cleaner called CordZero at its annual InnoFest conference, which took place this year in Lisbon, Portugal.

The CordZero is a cordless canister vacuum cleaner that is not only power cord free, as the name would suggest, but it will also "watch" you and follow you at a constant distance thanks to its motorised wheels and RoboSense technology.

It's not a light device, so when you do have to lift it, you'll give your arms a little work out, but having your vacuum cleaner follow you rather than you having to pull it behind you is pretty cool.

There is a built-in lithium-ion battery that will provide 200 watts of suction power, which LG claims delivers around 40 minutes of cleaning time and you'll also find the company's Smart Inverter Motor. The LG Smart Inverter Motor is said to be 28 per cent smaller, 22 per cent lighter and 13 per cent more efficient than conventional vacuum motors and the CordZero is guaranteed for 10 years.

Additionally, there is a motorised dust compression system to turn your dust and debris into dust wedges and a HEPA14 filter is also on board.

There is no word on pricing or availability on the LG CordZero just yet but we can't wait to try this pet vacuum cleaner out properly when we get it in for review.