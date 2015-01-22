Could LG's new smarthome strategy bring about a unified platform for the Internet of Things?

One of the problems with the smarthome sector at present is that everybody seems to be doing their own thing. There is no unified platform that ensures products from different manufacturers all work together. However, LG is making strides to bring something like that about.

It has announced a smarthome strategy during its annual InnoFest conference in Portugal, which could eventually mean a unified platform for controlling various aspects of your smarthome products.

The South Korean company said it believes that an open "end-to-end" system, from hardware through to connectivity, can become a reality. It would mean all the separate apps controlling your lighting, heating, appliances and music could eventually be controlled from one place, rather than several.

LG confirmed that it was planning to offer an "open platform, open connectivity and open ecosystem" to deliver the best user experience for customers, rather than "pigeon hole" them into a specific technology.

As part of the strategy, LG has extended its Home Chat service - tech that enables users to text their appliances - to its wearable products including the LG G Watch R and it has also announced integration with the Nest smart heating thermostat under the Works with Nest program.

LG is part of the AllSeen Alliance group, as well as One M2M, which both feature a number of partners and manufacturers that provide various smarthome products.

The AllSeen Alliance includes the likes of Qualcomm, HTC, Panasonic, Bosch and Haier, while the One M2M group has Vodafone, Samsung and Intel on board, among others.

LG claimed its ultimate goal was to work openly with other players in market to deliver simplicity, credibility, extra value and marketing so it looks like exciting times for the smarthome arena.