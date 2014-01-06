  LG launches HomeChat service allowing you to text your appliances

LG has announced HomeChat during its CES 2014 press conference, a service that will let you communicate with its latest appliances using messages.

Users will be able to control, monitor and share content with the 2014 range of LG home appliances using the LINE messaging app and the South Korean company's new HomeChat service.

The service will use Natural Language Processing and has been designed to be used with the LINE app, meaning there will be no need for HomeChat to learn new commands or use another remote control, as everything users need will be available on their smartphone or desktop.

You will have to have 2014 LG smart appliances to be able to use the service but once you have kitted your house out, you can control all your appliances using HomeChat.

For example, you can text your refrigerator to tell it you are going on holiday, to which it will reply asking you whether it should change to holiday mode. Once you say yes, the refrigerator will turn into power-saving mode.

When it comes to cleaning clothes or the floor, users will also be able to download up-to-date wash cycles for personal preferences using HomeChat, or set their robotic vacuum cleaner to start picking up dust at 9am every morning.

In addition, the HomeChat service will allow you to turn your refrigerator into a digital photo frame, showing you images uploaded using LINE on the refrigerator's display panel.

The LINE app is free to download and currently has 310 million users worldwide. It is compatible with Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Blackberry and Nokia Asha devices, as well as desktops running Microsoft Windows or Mac OS X software.

The HomeChat service will be available in English and Korean initially, with more languages being introduced in 2014. LG also said it wass looking to expand the service to other messaging services but didn't indicate when.