It wasn't so long ago that we were looking at the Lenovo Smart Tab P10, with Amazon Alexa voice control compatibility. That was followed by the M8, with Google Assistant, in September 2019. Fast-forward four months and now Google gets the 10-inch form-factor, in the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2.

Yep, Lenovo's Smart Tab devices don't come with the catchiest of names, that's for sure, but the M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen with Google Assistant sure does make sense if you're looking for the larger screen size.

The Smart Tab M10 is a 10.3-inch tablet, first and foremost, complete with a dock that you can slip it into to recharge and act, in many ways, as a Google Nest Hub. That's where the Google integration comes into its own: in making this device a smart home controller, not just a tablet.

The tablet market has been dwindling in recent times, with Apple's iPad leading the charge and, well, few others able to keep up. Most devices have become more focused on additional tasks, such as this take by Lenovo.

We'll be checking out the Smart Tab M10 at CES 2020 to see what it's all about. Keep eyes on the site for more info to follow.

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen with Google Assistant will arrive in April 2020, priced $189.99.