  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Lenovo smart home news

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus (2nd Gen) tablet brings Google Assistant control

·
Lenovo Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus (2nd Gen) tablet brings Google Assistant control
Best smart bulbs and lights 2020: Philips Hue, Ikea, Osram bulbs and more
Best smart bulbs and lights 2020: Philips Hue, Ikea, Osram bulbs and more

It wasn't so long ago that we were looking at the Lenovo Smart Tab P10, with Amazon Alexa voice control compatibility. That was followed by the M8, with Google Assistant, in September 2019. Fast-forward four months and now Google gets the 10-inch form-factor, in the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2.

Yep, Lenovo's Smart Tab devices don't come with the catchiest of names, that's for sure, but the M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen with Google Assistant sure does make sense if you're looking for the larger screen size.

The Smart Tab M10 is a 10.3-inch tablet, first and foremost, complete with a dock that you can slip it into to recharge and act, in many ways, as a Google Nest Hub. That's where the Google integration comes into its own: in making this device a smart home controller, not just a tablet.

The tablet market has been dwindling in recent times, with Apple's iPad leading the charge and, well, few others able to keep up. Most devices have become more focused on additional tasks, such as this take by Lenovo.

We'll be checking out the Smart Tab M10 at CES 2020 to see what it's all about. Keep eyes on the site for more info to follow.

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen with Google Assistant will arrive in April 2020, priced $189.99.

PopularIn Smart Home
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus (2nd Gen) tablet brings Google Assistant control
Ring Control Center coming to address recent privacy concerns
Ring covers even more of your home with solar-powered and indoor smart bulbs
Roborock introduces the H6 handheld vac with a 90 minute battery life
Nanoleaf is releasing two new smart lighting products including one that automatically learns
Arlo's new Pro 3 Floodlight camera will light up the night