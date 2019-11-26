The Lenovo Smart Clock has a slightly awkward name, but if you're a Google Assistant fan, then this 4-inch smart display is perfect as a bedside device.

The good news is that it has seen some heavy reductions for the Black Friday sales, with prices down 50 per cent. You can pick up the Lenovo Smart Clock for $39.99 at B&H or if you're in the UK you'll find it for £39.99 at Currys.

squirrel_widget_148841

Google made a sensible choice when they decided not to let manufacturers customise its Google Assistant experience on smart displays. That means opting from the Lenovo Smart Clock give you pretty much the same experience as if you take one of Google's own Nest Hubs, so this Lenovo device fits in nicely in a Google home.

But in the case of the Lenovo device, it's a lot smaller, so it's perfect for when you don't want a hulking great screen in the way. That might be on your desk or on the nightstand, letting you talk to Google to control your home, play music, set your alarms and reminders and a whole lot more.

There's been a range of discounts on Google device over the Black Friday period, with the Google Nest Hub getting a pretty big discount too, and if you're in the Alexa camp, then the Echo Show 5 is also heavily reduced.