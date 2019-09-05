Lenovo has once again gone all-in with Google Assistant. The company has not only unveiled several new smart tablets with Google Assistant capabilities, but also an updated version of its Smart Display device.

The new Smart Display 7 takes the original Lenovo Smart Display and adds several design enhancements to make it more enticing.

The updated Smart Display offers thinner bezels than the last and improved screen visuals as well. The previous model had the option of an 8-inch (1280 x 800 pixel) or 10-inch display (1920 x 1200 pixel), while the updated version includes a 7-inch (1024 x 600) IPS panel but with more real estate on the front of the device. A new ambient light sensor is included for a more realistic photo display.

The designers have also improved the speakers adding stereo speakers to a bigger and better chamber to give the display more audio presence. Where before, the device had just one 2-inch 10W main driver, it now has two 1.5-inch 5W speakers and a Passive Radiator.

Of course, the compact frame of the Smart Display 7 means you can pop it conveniently in any useful spot around your home. Then it can be used for anything from watching YouTube videos to placing a video call, setting reminders, accessing recipes or controlling over 10,000 different smart home products.

We thought a lot of the original Lenovo Smart Display, despite the underwhelming name and, from what we've seen, the updated model looks smarter, more powerful and easier on the eye too.

The new Lenovo Smart Display 7 will be available from October for £129/$129.99.