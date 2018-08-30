Lenovo is entering the smart home market in a big way. As well as its Smart Display, shown first at CES in January, the Chinese firm is introducing other smart devices, including a bulb to rival Philips Hue, plus a security camera and smart plug.

All three devices are compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so can be controlled by voice through a compatible smart speaker, plus can be run through a dedicated Lenovo Link app for iOS and Android.

The Lenovo Smart Bulb has an E26 screw fitting, is the equivalent to a 60W non-LED bulb and can be set between 2700K and 6500K for different tones of white light. It is dimmable and programmable.

Lenovo claims that it will last up to 13.7 years before needing to be replaced.

The Smart Camera looks like a mini Star Wars robot. It is capable of recording video in up to 1080p and 30fps.

It is super wide-angle, has night vision and motion sensing, plus two-way audio so you can shout at intruders or even ask the kids to come to the dinner table.

Manual pan and tilt controls are available on the Lenovo app so you can set where the camera is covering even when not at home. It can store video captures on a microSD card.

Lastly, the Smart Plug effectively adds voice controlled on/off functionality to any devices or appliances in the home. It too can be controlled remotely through the app, while Alexa and Google Assistant can be used to activate it. It is programmable, so can be set to provide power at different times and comes with built-in safety protection.

Pricing for Lenovo's Smart devices is yet to be revealed but they are expected to be available from November in the US. UK and European releases will happen later.

The Google Assistant-enabled Lenovo Smart Display will be available in the UK in October.