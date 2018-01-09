Lenovo Smart Display offers Google Assistant by voice or touch in 8 and 10-inches

Many have taken note of Amazon's success with the Echo Show. Slapping a screen onto an intelligent smart home speaker has worked rather well all things considered.

Google, for one, is interested in taking on the Alexa-enabled device with Google Assistant alternatives and has partnered with a few manufacturers to do just that.

One of them is Lenovo, which has announced not one but two Google Assistant-enabled variants with touchscreens. The Lenovo Smart Display will be available with either an 8-inch HD touchscreen or Full HD 10.1-incher and each presents an interesting rival to the Amazon mainstay.

Both Smart Display models are driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 processor and 2GB of RAM.

They are similar in design, although the smaller of the two comes with a grey backpanel and has a pixel resolution of 1280 x 800. The larger model has a Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution and comes with a bamboo style backing.

Both models have 5-megapixel (720p) cameras mounted on the front, for video calling and the like, while the 10.1-inch device has a 2-inch 10W full range speaker with dual passive radiator. The 8-inch version comes with a 1.75-inch 10W equivalent.

Dual microphone arrays ensure that, when you say "Hey Google" either device should hear you clearly no matter where it is placed.

Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi is present on both.

The 8-inch Lenovo Smart Display will cost $199.99 (£147), while the 10-inch model will set you back $50 more for the extra real estate. Both will be available from July this year.