JBL debuts Echo Show-like speaker and more Assistant devices

Samsung-owned Harman Kardon just introduced the Google Assistant-enabled Citation series. Now, JBL is doing something similar.

The company, which Samsung acquired, is introducing five new devices: Link Bar, which serves up voice-enabled smart TV content via a one-piece soundbar; Link View, an Echo Show-like device you can use to see and hear Google Assistant; and an Everest GA range, which are smart headphones, essentially. All three devices support Google Assistant, just like the new Citation lineup of smart speakers.

Starting with the £350 Link Bar, it runs Android TV, works with an optional subwoofer, and has multiple 4K video HDMI inputs. It also supports Chromecast. Honestly, it reminds us of Fire TV Cube. Only, it's more expensive, has a wider footprint, and won't be available until spring 2019 in Europe. But, when it does launch, you can say "Hey Google" to instantly access movies via voice commands.

Next, there's the Link View. It features an 8-inch HD touch display and 5-megapixel front camera. With this device, you can say, "Hey Google, I need a chocolate chip cookie recipe," and use your voice to browse video, as well as see pictures, stream audio, ask questions, etc. it will be available for £250. Other features include Chromecast uspport, IPX4 splash-proof rating, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Lastly, JBL has introduced a wireless Everest GA headphone range that consists of the 710GA over-ears and 110GA in-ears. Both come optimised for Google Assistant, so you can get help while on the go, control music, send texts, make calls, etc. They also have touch sensors on the ear cup for manual control. The 710GA costs £230, while the 110GA cost £90. It sounds like they are available now, too.