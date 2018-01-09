JBL Link View speaker with Google Assistant and 8-inch display steals the Show

JBL has a few new products lined up for this year's CES consumer electronics trade show, and its Link View speaker has certainly piqued our interested.

We've heard of several Amazon Echo Show alternatives that will be coming this year, but the JBL Link View adopts Google Assistant rather than Alexa and offers a large, 8-inch HD touchscreen - an inch bigger diagonally than its Amazonian rival.

JBL already has a family of Link connected speakers available, all with Google Assistant voice control, but the Link View is the first that will show you visual results as well as vocal responses. It will, however, work within a multiroom setup with the others in the range.

It also has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for video calling and the speaker can be used to interact with your smart home and other Google devices.

Where it maybe differs from other devices we've seen of late is that JBL, being a Haman International company and subsidiary of Samsung, focuses on audio quality first. It therefore features stereo 10W drivers and a dedicated passive radiator for bass level control.

It is compatible with HD audio streaming, up to 24bit/96k, and has both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The speaker and screen is also splash proof to IPX4 standard, so is okay to be used in a kitchen environment.

The JBL Link View will be released this summer in the US, with other regions to follow after. Price is yet to be determined.