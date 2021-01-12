(Pocket-lint) - iRobot is known for its superb Roomba robot vacuum line-up and the company is always looking for new ways to innovate.

When it released the iRobot Roomba i7+ and Roomba s9+ robot vacuums iRobot managed to stand out from the competition with self-emptying bots that took some of the hassle out of robot vacuum ownership.

With the included Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal system, users don't need to worry about constantly emptying the robot vacuum on a daily or bi-daily basis. Instead, the bin might only need emptying after a month or more.

Those bots though, are premium machines with a price-tag to match. Now, with the introduction of the iRobot Roomba 3+, those innovations are more affordable. This addition to the Roomba line-up offers advanced features including that self-emptying base, intelligent navigation and the iRobot Genius smarts too, but with a much more accessible price tag.

The iRobot Roomba 3+ promises to empty as much of 60 days' worth of dust and debris into the base and to manage intelligent cleaning of your home across both carpet and hard flooring with minimal fuss.

This bot also uses Roomba's three-stage cleaning system to efficiently clean your home with the promise of 10 times the suction power of the Roomba 600 series. Throw in voice control with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa and you can send the bot out to clean with just your voice. iRobot is making these bots even more intelligent though, like pairing with the likes of the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock to automatically start cleaning when it detects you've left the home.

The Roomba i3+ robot vacuum is available to buy now for £699 or without the Clean Base as the Roomba i3 for £449.

Writing by Adrian Willings.