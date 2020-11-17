(Pocket-lint) - Robot vacuums are great, aren't they? Automatically cleaning your home for you, taking some of the legwork out of the household chores. This one is extra special thanks to a self-emptying dock and even more so with this hefty discount.

When we reviewed the newer Roomba i7+ we were pleased with its cleaning power and super impressed by its automatic dirt disposal that took some of the hassles out of maintenance and upkeep. We were taken back by the price though and if you can't quite stomach that then you're bound to approve of this older model which is now nicely discounted for Black Friday.

This is a limited time deal though, so you'll need to be quick. For a short period, the iRobot Roomba i6+ is available to buy with a $200 saving - making it just $599.99 instead of the usual $799.99.

For that price you get all the iRobot smarts you'd expect that includes an intelligent mapping system, powerful cleaning capabilities (with Roomba's three-stage cleaning system) and the glorious self-emptying functionality too.

The Roomba i6+ is designed to work perfectly in your home, even if you own pets. It has multi-surface capabilities, making it able to clean carpet or hard floor with ease and it has High-Efficiency Filters that trap 99% of cat & dog allergens too.

Hurry though as the deal won't be around for long.

Writing by Adrian Willings.