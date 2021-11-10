Suck up a great saving on the iRobot Roomba 692

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday deals sure are starting early. If you've been putting off buying a robot vacuum cleaner, then now is the time to grab a deal.

There are a number of deals on Roomba robot vacuum cleaners in the US at the moment, but there are also deals on the Roomba 692 in both the UK and US.

With the robot vacuum cleaner typically featuring an asking price of $299.99/£269, it's already reasonably affordable. But now it's even more appealing with a nice discount that knocks as much as 33% off the usual asking price.

What's good is that this is one of the easier purchases to justify, too - having an automated vacuuming system saves you not only precious time (in which you could hunt for even more deals, perhaps), but also eliminates the tedium of, you know, actually cleaning up crumbs dotted about your house.

Why choose this device in particular? First and foremost, it gives you the cheapest possible entry point into the expensive world of robot vacuums - as far as established brands go, finding one for this price is always worth considering.

In terms of features, the self-charging 692 is able to be controlled via Alexa, and can handle pretty much any kind of floor you have, thanks to different cleaning modes. There are also things like iRobot's Dirt Detection, which notes the areas of your home that need the most work and ramps up the cleaning, and Cliff Detection, something that's essential for users aiming to clean near stairs.

Robot vacuums, as we say, are often discounted around this time of year and we'll expect to see more in the coming weeks too.

