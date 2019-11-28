US company iRobot is a class-leader in autonomous vacuum cleaners and there is a great deal on one of its products this Black Friday.

Its iRobot Roomba 671 Wi-Fi connected robot vacuum cleaner has a massive 42 per cent off the usual price in the UK.

That means you can get it for just £229, instead of the RRP of £399 - a mammoth saving of £169.01.

• View the iRobot Roomba deal on Amazon here

Be aware, the offer is only available today, Thursday 28 November, as it's part of an Amazon Lightning Deal. It runs until midnight tonight or until all units are sold, whichever is soonest.

The iRobot Roomba 671 features a three-stage cleaning system, auto-adjust cleaning head and dirt detect sensors to ensure it automatically recognises clusters of dirt to clean them more thoroughly.

With its Wi-Fi connectivity, you can also control it with the iRobot Home App for iOS or Android. This gives you the ability to schedule cleanings and more. It will also work with Amazon Echo or Google Home devices, so you can use voice control too.

We have also found plenty of other Black Friday smart home deals across multiple retailers. You can check them out in our handy round-up here: Best smart home deals for Black Friday: Ring, Nest, Arlo and more.