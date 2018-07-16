Save a whopping £235 on the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum cleaner

Bored of chores? Have a robot vacuum do the cleaning for you instead.

This Amazon Prime Day, there's a number of discounts on smart home devices all aimed at making your life easier. The iRobot Roomba 960 is one such device.

This high-end robot vacuum cleaner is designed to clean under beds, sofas and other hard-to-reach places. It's built to clean your house daily or at any moment on your own whim. It can be controlled through a smartphone app and is also compatible with Amazon Alexa devices too.

iRobot's Roomba range represents the pinnacle of robot vacuum cleaner design. These smart home cleaners are intelligent, well-designed and powerful. They're built to clean your home and recharge all by themselves when they need to as well.

The Roomba 960 is on sale today with a saving of £235 off the usual retail price. If it's anything like the iRobot Roomba 980 we reviewed recently then it's bound to be a welcome addition to your home. Once you go robot, you don't go back.