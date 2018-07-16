Roomba bargain: Save £159 on the Roomba iRobot 671

Robot vacuum cleaners are a joy to have around the home. Why clean for yourself when you can have a robot do your bidding instead? For most, these little cleaners are a luxury item and an unnecessary expense, but you've probably also dreamt of an excuse to purchase one. With prices slashed for Amazon Prime Day, there may well be a good excuse for you to do just that.

iRobot's Roomba range is almost synonymous with robot cleaners in the same way Hoover is with traditional vacuums and for good reason. The company's robot cleaners are intelligent, well-designed and powerful little cleaners.

The iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum cleaner is available to buy today for £399, that's £159 off and an absolute smart home bargain. It might not be as all-singing, all-dancing as the iRobot Roomba 980 we reviewed recently, but it's still a capable little cleaning machine.

This is an Amazon Alexa compatible, scheduling capable, app-powered cleaning bot with a three-stage cleaning system, multi-surfaces brushes and intelligent sensors to help it guide its way around your home.

Treat yourself this Amazon Prime Day with a cleaning tool that'll take away some of the hassles of daily cleaning chores.