(Pocket-lint) - Ikea has announced its latest take on the smart home. It's releasing a Matter-ready smart home hub, called Dirigera, in addition to a revamped Ikea Home smart app.

If you've ever wondered why certain smart home devices work with some but not other counterparts, you'll want to know about Matter - the latest wireless interoperability standard threatening to shake up the industry. Pocket-lint has an entire guide on how Matter works here. But not to worry. Ikea is promising that Dirigera and its Ikea Home app will both be simple to use, describing them as "convenient, easy to navigate, and user-friendly", especially for people beginning their smart home tech journey.

"With the new Dirigera hub for smart products, users will be able to onboard all IKEA smart products to the system and steer them individually, in sets or in groups in the new Ikea Home smart app," Ikea said. "This enables users to create different scenes with pre-set functions of the smart products and increases the personalisation options for the smart home."

Keep in mind this isn't Ikea's first foray into the smart home.

EcoFlow Wave is one of the most convenient portable air conditioners for campers and RVers By Pocket-lint Promotion · 26 May 2022

Earlier this year, Ikea launched the Vappeby Spotify speaker lamp, and it updated the Symfonisk bookshelf speaker with Sonos. In 2014, the company launched the Tradfri smart home hub/gateway and an app. Ikea said customers can still use their old Tradfri hub, and that current "products from IKEA can be connected to and work equally well with the Dirigera hub".

The Dirigera hub and new Ikea smart home app will launch in October 2022.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.