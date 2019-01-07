Resideo has announced its newest smart home thermostat devices at CES 2019. And, yes, they support Alexa and Google Assistant voice control.

Anyway, imagine the typical thermostat: it reads the temperature in one part of the house. Say it's downstairs and reads the temperature as fine, but then you have a cold bedroom upstairs. You're limited to cranking up the heat on the thermostat so that the whole house is sweltering, or you need to use another type of device to heat that room. Either way, your heating bill is probably going up.

The Honeywell Home T9 and T10 Pro smart thermostats are Resideo's answer to that problem. While they can't heat different areas of your home directly, they can smartly help you to manage your heating overall. When placed into a room, the devices will allow you to prioritise your heating and cooling.

It’s not just the ability to set your bedroom to one temperature and your living room to another, the T9 and T10 Pro smart thermostats allow you to set preferences for when you want specific areas of your house to be the focus of your heating or cooling system. If it’s the dead of winter, you can set it to focus on the bedrooms in your house until it’s time for you to get up in the morning, when it can warm up the bathroom before you go to get ready. And then it can also get the kitchen nice and toasty for you before you go down to have a quick breakfast.

The T9 and T10 Pro smart thermostats also have motion detection capabilities that allow them to begin adjusting a room to your preferences as soon as someone has entered it. They're even capable of detecting warm and cold spots in a room and working to adjust those. You can connect up to 20 of the sensors to the thermostat, which should be enough to cover most households and allow for control in each room. They also feature warnings, such as when a room is getting so warm it could be dangerous, or temperatures are so low pipes could burst.

Finally, the thermostats offer not only an accurate snapshot of a home’s current temperature, but also humidity level. Other features include integrations with just about every popular smart home ecosystem and assistant available, like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, SmartThings, and others. For example, you can control via voice commands, such as, “Hey Google, check the temperature of the basement,” or “Alexa, set the living room to 72 until 8pm.”

The T9 and T10 Pro smart thermostats will be available starting this spring. Be sure to check back for more information on pricing.