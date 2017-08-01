Honeywell launches its first home security camera, the Lyric C1

Honeywell is perhaps best known for its smart thermostat systems, with the Lyric system being the most consumer-friendly version. The company has now added to the Lyric family with a security camera in the form of the C1.

The C1 is designed to work inside the home, and can either be placed on a flat surface or mounted to a wall. Front and centre is a wide-angle 720p camera that can record video at 30fps and can even work at night thanks to a night vision mode.

Like other security cameras, the Lyric C1 will send a notification to your mobile phone via the Lyric app when it detects motion or hears any unusual sounds. It can also detect when a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm goes off, and will notify you in the same way. You will also get an email sent to the registered account holder.

You can tell the camera to ignore certain objects in the room, such as a ceiling fan, so it doesn't constantly notify you when it detects motion.

You can talk through the camera thanks to a two-way speaker, whether it be to tell an intruder to politely go away, or to speak to your pets when you're out the house.

The Lyric C1 plugs into mains power, so you don't need to worry about battery running out, and a supplied 8GB SD card will provide storage to record video, even if your Wi-Fi goes down.

Video clips can be stored in the cloud and downloaded or streamed through the Lyric app, and a geofencing feature will automatically turn the camera on when you're out of range, and off again when you renter range.

The Honeywell Lyric C1 security camera is available now for £110.

Buy the Honeywell Lyric C1 from Amazon UK