10 reasons the Honeywell Lyric Security and Home Control System is amazing

Many of us lead busy and sometimes stressful lives, rushing about here, there and everywhere trying to get things done. It is hard enough to fit everything in and keep everything ticking along smoothly, without having to worry about things such as your home and whether it is safe and secure while you're going about your business.

That's where advancements in technology can really help you out though. These days, it is possible to have control over your home when you're in it as well as when you're not.

Systems like Honeywell's Lyric Security and Home Control System are all about giving you peace of mind, taking the stress out of everyday concerns you shouldn't need to worry about on top of your daily life. Here are 10 reasons why the Lyric Security and Home Control System is amazing.

Honeywell offers numerous devices within the Lyric Security and Home Control System, each of which will perform brilliantly individually, and even better together.

Each device, including the 7-inch touchscreen Lyric Controller look great, featuring sleek designs that will blend in with most decors, while ensuring protection throughout the entire home. The main controller can be wall-mounted or placed on a table at a 30 or 60-degree angle.

The Lyric Controller, mentioned above, provides a central control point for all the devices within their system from thermostats and cameras to lights and locks, but users can also take control from their smartphones too using the Total Connect app.

It means you'll be able to see what's happening in your home at any point, as well as ensure you've locked the front door for example, whether you're at the neighbors or in another state. The system uses 128-bit encryption so you can rest assured a high level of security is in place.

The Lyric Security and Home Control system ensures you are notified of any threats to your home, whether this be an intruder, a fire or an increase in carbon monoxide.

The system consists of a Smoke Detector, Motion Detector, Glassbreak Dectector, Door/Window Contact and Siren, all of which contribute to keeping you in the know of potential threats to your home.

As we mentioned, the Lyric Security and Home Control System is made up of several devices, one of which is the Motion Detector. This detector will identify an intruder's movement and notify you accordingly.

What's great about this particular motion detector is that it recognises pets up to 80lbs so you won't be alerted every time the cat decides to hop onto the sofa. It means you won't be interrupted unnecessarily but you will still know if there is an unwelcome guest in your home.

The Lyric Controller isn't just a touchscreen that can be controlled with your fingertips, it will also respond to your voice, delivering hands-free home control.

Say "Hello Lyric", followed by a simple command, such as "Wake Up" and the system will get your home ready for the day. This might include the lights being turned on, or increasing the temperature on the Lyric thermostat to ensure you enjoy your breakfast in a comfortable environment, for example. It could also be something as simple as "Returning Home" if you had your hands full when you walked in, which will lock the front door and disarm the system.

The Lyric Controller puts your home in your hands, offering an intuitive, easy to learn and easy to use system that will allow you to control it easily.

Its high resolution display ensures icons are crystal clear, while the interface keeps things simple with no complex menus so controlling security, cameras, lights, locks and thermostats are a breeze. There is also the Lyric Keypad for easy, on-premises security system control.

We may have a routine, but many of us don't operate on a fixed schedule and therefore nor do our homes. The beauty of the Lyric Security and Home Control system is that it is monitored by a professional monitoring station 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

This means if there is an alarm, the appropriate emergency response can be notified. Users can also check in on their homes from wherever they are. You can go about daily activities, or head off on vacation, safe in the knowledge you can see what's happening in your home from your smartphone, or from the central control unit when you are home.

The Lyric Security and Home Control System isn't just about monitoring your home, it also allows you to tune it to your life using what Honeywell calls Smart Scenes.

These scenes can consist of anything from scheduling lights to turn on as the sun disappears for the day, to the front door unlocking every Friday evening at 19:00 for the babysitter as you leave for date night.

You can't be at home all the time and even if you could, you can only be in one room at a time. The Lyric Security and Home Control System allows you to be away from home and go about your life, with the knowledge that your home is protected.

The system can't fight a fire, or stop an intruder, but it is able to alert you when your children are home from school for example, or let you know if glass has been broken, delivering a great first line of defense and offering peace of mind that if something has happened or there is a problem, you'd know wherever you are.

The Lyric Security and Home Control System has the power to make your life much simpler. That can come in plenty of formats, whether it's putting the control of your home at your fingertips, or setting your alarm, followed by reducing the temperature on your thermostat when you leave to save you energy.

The wireless connected system offers whole-house protection in a stylish way, meaning you can worry about the little things without needing to worry about the big things too.

