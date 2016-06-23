Honeywell Lyric ecosystem: What is it and what does it work with?

With so many smart home platforms, ecosystems and products available, the terminology can get confusing, especially as many require an investment of time, money, and brainpower.

It's not all complicated though. Honeywell's Lyric system, for instance, has the capacity to equip your house with a smart thermostat, smart leak detector, smart security and more. As Honeywell Lyric works with platforms including IFTTT and Amazon Echo however, you don't have to worry about whether it'll play nice with competing services and products.

Here is everything you need to know about Honeywell's Lyric system, including how to remotely control Lyric products with the Lyric app and what other systems it works with.

Honeywell Lyric is a Wi-Fi connected platform. It consists of connected smarthome products designed to simplify home comfort, security, and awareness.

You control these connected smarthome products with a single app (meaning you can control them with your smartphone or tablet), enabling you to keep tabs on your home even when you're away. Each product works individually, but they can also work simultaneously.

An ecosystem in the world of technology simply means all the hardware, software, and services that contribute to a platform.

The point of an ecosystem is to offer a seamless end user experience. Using products from one company that work together takes away the headache of using multiple products from multiple companies. Apple, for instance, has an ecosystem that consists of Mac, iPhone, iOS, MacOS, and several other apps and products. The idea is, if you were in Apple's ecosystem, you perhaps wouldn't need or want an Android phone or Chromebook or whatever because using what you know is easier.

Honeywell Lyric's ecosystem includes the Lyric Round Wi-Fi Thermostat, Lyric Water Leak and Freeze Detector and the Lyric Home and Control System, all of which can work individually or in tandem with one another.

The thermostat uses the location of your smartphone to trigger changes in its set temperatures and calculate energy savings, while the Lyric Water Leak and Freeze Detector detects water leaks, freezing temperatures and excess humidity, allowing you to remotely monitor temperature, humidity, battery life, and device status.

The Lyric Ecosystem of course also includes the Honeywell Lyric app and there is also an additional cable sensor for Lyric Wi-Fi Water Leak and Freeze Detector. You can learn more about the Lyric ecosystem of connected products from here.

Once you buy a Honeywell Lyric product, you'll need to downlodd the Lyric Thermostat app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play store for your smartphone or tablet.

The app has a guided walkthrough that will help you with setup, including how to get connect it to your home's Wi-Fi network, then pair it with your wireless Lyric products, and take control of your Lyric products, and subsequently your smarthome.

Using the Lyric app, users will be able to adjust temperatures for the Lyric Round thermostat and control it from anywhere, as well as control the functions of the Lyric Water Leak and Freeze Detector, including the setting up of alerts to notify a neighbor or friends if a leak was to occur when you aren't around. The idea is that even when you are away, someone you trust can take action to ensure your home avoids flooding.

There is more information about how to use the Lyric app on Honeywell's Contact Us page.

Yes. The Lyric Round Wi-Fi Thermostat, for instance, works with Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, and other ecosystems. You can also pair the Lyric system with other products and services like IFTTT and Amazon Echo (from June 2016).

That means, even if you're partially invested in an alternative manufacturer's ecosystem/Wi-Fi connected platforms, you can still embrace Lyric and get it to work with those products and services.

For a complete list of current integrations, visit the Honeywell partner page.

The Honeywell Lyric Water Leak and Freeze Detector is an early warning system that notifies you on your smartphone when a leak is detected or the temperature drops below a temperature of your choice. By catching it early, you may be able to avoid expensive repairs and loss of treasured items. To find out more visit Honeywell.com

This article was created in association with Honeywell.