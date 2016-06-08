Honeywell Water Leak and Freeze Detector explained

Small issues can develop into major problems if they aren't dealt quickly. Spilling red wine on a cream carpet for example, isn't something you want to leave unattended for too long. While in this case it wouldn't be catastrophic if you did, aside from needing a new carpet, there are some small problems that could result in serious problems if they aren't handled, such as a water leak.

The implications of not dealing with a water leak have the potential to be a lot worse for your home than a red wine stain. We're not just talking a new carpet, we could be talking several new carpets, at best. Worst case scenario, you're looking at a flood that could destroy your entire home and everything in it.

A water leak is of course not as easy to detect as a huge red patch on your pristine floor, but it can be if you have the right equipment. Honeywell has something called the Lyric Wi-Fi Water Leak and Freeze Detector that will notify you of a drip or potential freezing through an app before these issues turn into a flood or a burst pipe.

Floods are one of the biggest insurance claims and many of them start with a simple leak. The Honeywell detector provides you with the information to stop something small, turn into something huge. Here's everything you need to know about Honeywell's water leak detector...

Honeywell has described its Lyric Water Leak and Freeze Detector as an "early warning system that notifies you on your smartphone when a leak is detected or the temperature drops below a temperature of your choice." The idea is that by catching things early, you can avoid pipe breaks, water damage, expensive repairs, and the loss of items. The detector has a list price of $79.99.

You can control the detector and manage your alerts via the Honeywell Lyric app. The Lyric app also guides you through setup with step-by-step instructions. The detector can be used with a 4-foot cable sensor that also detects water but you can get longer cords up to 500 feet in length. The device itself connects to standard home Wi-Fi directly with no need for a hub, and it has status LED lights and a buzzer for leak detection.

The detector can also measure temperature and humidity. Its built-in sensors have the ability to record and log your humidity and temperature of the area you are monitoring, and you can view all these stats via the Lyric app.

When you buy the Lyric Wi-Fi Water Leak and Freeze Detector, you will get the detector and three AA alkaline batteries. You can also get an optional cable sensor and optional mounting screw.

The detector and optional cable sensor can be placed where leaks are likely to occur such as the the bottom level of your home, near water sources, or anywhere you think leaks or freezing are possible.

Examples include floor drains, water heaters, sump pumps, washing machines, kitchens, sinks, toilets, and so on. Keep in mind you can connect multiple detectors to the Lyric app to cover the whole home.

To setup and use your new detector, search for Honeywell Lyric in the App Store or Google Play.

After downloading the Lyric app, setup a new account and follow the instructions in the Lyric app. You'll need to ensure your Bluetooth is turned on for your Android phone or iPhone.

The detector uses three AA batteries so make sure you open the battery cover on the detector and install the batteries before you try to register your new detector within the app.

To register your detector in the Lyric app, go to Menu, and then Add New Device. You will also need to provide a location for your detector and enter your Wi-Fi password. The detector's LED will turn green for five minutes when connected to Wi-Fi.

An audible alert will sound and your detector's LED will turn blue to indicate your detector is paired. Continue to follow instructions in the Lyric app to configure your detector such as setting levels for humidity and temperature warnings.

Simple: once the water leak detector detects a leak through the sensor probe or cable sensor, the detector itself will buzz and the LED lights will blink red. You will also receive in-app, push, or email notification, depending on your settings. Similarly, if the temperature goes below your set threshold, you will again be notified through in-app, push, or email notifications.

If the detector is not connected to your home's Wi-Fi, the detector will still sound a 100dB alarm when it senses water as it does when it is connected, but you will not receive in-app, push, or email notification.

The Honeywell Lyric Water Leak and Freeze Detector is an early warning system that notifies you on your smartphone when a leak is detected or the temperature drops below a temperature of your choice. By catching it early, you may be able to avoid expensive repairs and loss of treasured items. To find out more visit Honeywell.com

This article was created in association with Honeywell.