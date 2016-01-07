Worried about the floods? Honeywell Lyric Wi-Fi Water Leak Detector hopes to save your stuff

Honeywell has launched a Wi-Fi enabled leak and freeze detector that can notify you via your smartphone if it detects water in the room it is installed.

The seemingly boring looking white box can work on its own without any bigger smarthome system (like the Honeywell Lyric for example) and notifies you when it senses water or the temperature drops below a temperature of your choice in the room that it's in.

Battery operated, rather than requiring a plug socket, it will last 3 years on a single charge according to Honeywell, the key to the system is a special rope that trails out the bottom of the box that can be extended up to 200m around the perimeter of a room, into a cupboard, or behind a washing machine or bath.

Honeywell is hoping that by allowing customers to catch flooding early, they may be able to avoid expensive repairs and loss of treasured items.

The sensor is capable of measuring temperature, humidity and water leak measurement suggesting plenty of potential for other heating or cooling features later.

Only available in the US at the moment, a spokesman for the company wasn't able to tell Pocket-lint whether or not it will be coming to the UK, but here's hoping. The Lyric Wi-Fi Water Leak and Freeze Detector will cost $79.99.