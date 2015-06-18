5 reasons why the summer is a good time to buy a smart thermostat

Summer has finally arrived and even if the sun is a little temperamental when it comes to keeping its hat on, you have probably turned the heating off in your home.

In fact, one of the last things you are likely to be thinking about is your heating. But that doesn't mean it isn't something that you should be thinking about. For those considering investing in a smart heating system, now is the perfect time.

We spoke to Honeywell about why this is a good time of year to buy a smart thermostat.

As heating tends to be switched off during the summer months, it means less disruption when it comes to installation. Some systems require a professional installer while others say you can do it yourself. But either way, it's better to do both these when you don't need your heating to work.

You wouldn't want to install a new system yourself in the middle of December, only for it to not go quite to plan and you end up as cold as the turkey in the freezer.

There is nothing more annoying than the heating or hot water breaking, and unfortunately it normally happens during the winter, along with everyone else's, so getting an installer can take days.

Summer months tend to be quieter for installers as they aren't as busy with breakdowns and therefore are available to come out for quotes and small jobs, such as fitting a connected thermostat.

Depending on your job, summer can be a little quieter than the rest of the year, or you may be lucky enough to have planned a holiday. Reading a book on the beach is always good, but there is no reason you can't do a little research on the smart heating systems available while you are relaxing.

We have rounded up the best smart heating systems in a dedicated feature so it's nice and easy to read all about them on the plane, on the beach or by the pool and if you load up the page before you leave, you won't even need to find Wi-Fi. There are plenty of solutions and offers available when it comes to upgrading your heating.

Spring and autumn are said to be the most changeable months, while winter is more predictable so a system that offers a dynamic schedule is good in the lead up to winter.

A smarter heating system or a learning system should help you drive more comfort and savings as they take into consideration all kinds of factors, such as the weather outside, in order to adjust your heating accordingly. Getting involved with a smart heating system in the summer will mean you'll be ready for autumn, whatever mother nature throws at you.

Most of us pay our heating bills monthly, which is calculated as an average, even, split over the year. Changing your heating supplier in the middle of winter is likely to result in a big balance as you still pay for the heating in July, despite not using it.

This means summer time is normally a good time to switch suppliers as there is a chance you might be in credit and what better way to spend the money than on a nice, shiny smart thermostat!

