Here are 9 ways to control your heating through your smartwatch

There are a number of smart heating systems available now, all of which allow you to remotely control your heating and even your hot water depending on which system you have, anytime and anywhere.

This control started on smartphones and tablets, but some systems are now taking this one step further and offering you the ability to monitor and change the temperature in your home from your wrist.

We have rounded up a few of the apps available for Apple Watch, Android Wear and Pebble smartwatch that allow you to do this and we will update this feature as more become available.

Honeywell Lyric

Honeywell's Lyric thermostat is currently only available in the US and Canada but if you have an Apple Watch and the clever thermostat installed, you can control the temperature of your home from your wrist.

You'll be able to view your current indoor temperature and adjust it, change the system mode, change the fan mode and manually switch in and out of Away mode from your Apple Watch.

Ecobee

Ecobee designed its Apple Watch app by reimagining how you would want to control comfort on your wrist and took advantage of the built-in functionality within the watch, such as Force Touch.

With the Ecobee app for Apple Watch, Force Touch will reveal Quick Changes for Home, Away, Fan On and Fan Off. You'll also be able to view your current temperature, compare it and change it to your desired temperature, as well as check what heating and cooling equipment is running.

IFTTT Do

IFTTT is a service that works on the statement "If This Then That", using what it calls Channels and Recipes to make something automatically happen as the result of something else having happened.

The IFTTT Do Button for Apple Watch allows you to control over 180 Channels on your wrist, including the Nest Thermostat. It means you'll be able to create a recipe such as "Set your Nest thermostat to 20C" for example and when you open the IFTTT Do app on your Apple Watch, this will happen.

Wear Temperature for Nest

The Nest Learning Thermostat from Google is a thermostat and programmer in one device, learning your routine and preferences over time to adjust your heating accordingly.

The Wear Temperature for Nest app will allow you to set your Nest thermostat temperature from your wrist. There aren't as many options from your smartwatch as your smartphone, but the option is there if you want it.

Thermal Wear for Tado

Tado is a smart heating system that uses your location to ensure your home is at your preferred temperature by the time you get home, as well as to turn it off when you have left.

The Thermal Wear for Tado app allows you to see the current status of your Tado thermostat and the current users presence, as well as set target temperatures for home, sleep and manual modes. You'll also be able to switch Tado to auto mode, manual mode and off completely.

WearTasker

WearTasker is the Android Wear companion app for the Android app Tasker. This app allows you to automate a variety of processes through the settings on your smartphone.

Through the smartphone app you can create rules and geofences based on time, resulting in a range of functions and modes then taking place. The Android Wear support means you can access your task list, which you can add heating to for example, and change them.

Leaf

The Leaf app for Pebble was the third winner for the Pebble Timeline Challenge, working with the Nest Learning Thermostat.

Leaf acts as a remote control for Nest, enabling users to control their thermostat from anywhere in the world on their wrist. You will be able to adjust the temperature, as well as manage away, fan and operating modes.

Evohome Pebble Watchface

The Evohome Pebble Watchface app is designed to complement the Honeywell Total Connect Comfort app, enabling users of the multi-zone heating system to control elements via their Pebble smartwatch.

You will be able to view all your home zones and temperatures, as well as your hot water. This app also allows you to customise timings for zones.

Tabblo

Tabblo for Pebble is an app that brings control and monitoring of the smart heating system Tado to your wrist.

The up and down buttons on your Pebble smartwatch will change the current mode's temperature, while the select button will switch between manual and automatic. A long press on the select button will force a refresh.