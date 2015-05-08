IFTTT compatible hardware: 25 devices to recipe your life

IFTTT works on the statement: If This Then That, and it's a service that is commonly associated with the smarthome and connected devices. IFTTT allows you to create what the company calls "recipes" between what it refers to as "channels".

In English, the Recipe element means making a device automatically do something as a result of something else happening or having happened, while the Channel refers to compatible hardware.

IFTTT has become bigger and bigger since it launched, with new hardware and devices joining the Channels list everyday. Social networks such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook all fall under the Channels category, along with Android and iOS notifications and location. Wearables also fall into the Channels section, but in this feature we are specifically looking at the IFTTT-ready hardware associated with the smarthome.

Here are 25 connected home devices that will allow you to recipe your life anyway you like, from lights flashing when you receive a Tweet, to your heating turning off when the sun comes out.

As you might guess from the name, Garageio is to do with your garage. It allows you to monitor your garage door from anywhere in the world, without the need to replace your existing garage door opener. Garageio can connect to 185 other Channels.

Popular recipes include making the garage door close if current weather conditions change to rain, or opening the garage door when you arrive home.

Logitech's Harmony brings together numerous devices from lights, locks and thermostats to blinds, music and TV. It allows you to control devices individually or in groups with one touch and it is compatible with 149 other Channels.

Popular recipes include starting a Harmony activity with a Google Calendar event and ending a Harmony activity when you answer a call.

Homeboy is a home security system that comes with a wire-free, Wi-Fi security camera, along with mobile apps and an open platform that can communicate with other smart home services and devices. Homeboy can connect to 185 other Channels.

Popular recipes include uploading your Homeboy video to Dropbox and arming your Homeboy location if you set your Nest thermostat to Away mode.

Honeywell's Evohome is a smart heating system that offers what the company calls Smart Zoning to allow for room by room temperature control. The app also allows you to control hot water and under floor heating and it can connect to 149 other Channels.

Popular recipes include enabling a quick action if the current temperature rises above 21C and enabling Economy mode when the last family member leaves the house.

Honeywell also offers a Single-zone Thermostat that is said to be easy to install, easy to use and smartphone controllable. It is currently only available in European markets but Honeywell calls it a simple first step towards a connected home. The Single-zone Thermostat can be connected to 149 other Channels.

Popular recipes include enabling a quick action if the current condition changes to cloudy and setting a zone temperature every day at 5pm.

The iSmart Alarm sits in the DIY category of smarthome security and it allows you arm, disarm and monitor your home from anywhere, without monthly fees or contracts. It can be connected to 185 different Channels.

Popular recipes include disarming the iSmartAlarm when you come home with your iPhone or Android device, and automatically arming the iSmartAlarm at a certain time.

LIFX is a multi-coloured Wi-Fi-enabled LED lightbulb that you can control via an app on your smartphone. It comes with plenty of features like Philips Hue and it can connect to 149 other Channels.

Popular recipes include making the LIFX bulbs flash blue when you have been tagged on Facebook, and gently fading the LIFX lights off when you have left the house.

Nest Protect is a smoke and carbon monoxide alarm that will offer you information, as well as alarms. It tells you what the problem is and where it is and if you are away from home, it will send a message to your phone. The Nest Protect alarm can be connected to 117 different Channels.

Popular recipes include sending an SMS to your neighbour if a carbon monoxide emergency is detected, and turning your Philips Hue lights on if a smoke alarm emergency is detected.

The Nest Thermostat learns your schedule over time and the temperatures you like, adapting to suit your life. It aims to keep you comfortable and save energy while you're away and it will connect to 185 different Channels.

Popular recipes include turning your Philips Hue bulbs off when the Nest Thermostat is set to Away, and setting it to a particular temperature when the sun sets.

The Netatmo Weather Station monitors your living environment's temperature, barometric pressure, humidity, carbon dioxide concentration and noise pollution, and displays all the data on the Netatmo app. It can connect to 116 different Channels.

Popular recipes include sending an email to someone when the temperature drops below freezing and direct messaging a roommate on Twitter when it gets too loud in the house.

The Parrot Flower Power is a sensor that measures the growth and health of plants. You can place it close to a plant, in the pot or the ground and it doesn't matter if it is indoors or outdoors. The Parrot Flower Power can be connected to 116 different Channels.

Popular recipes include the Flower Power sending you an email when it needs water and sending a tweet when it needs more light.

Philips Hue is a smart lighting system made up of connected bulbs and a bridge that allows you to take full control of your lighting via a smartphone or tablet. It is one of the most advanced smart lighting systems available and it connects to 148 different Channels.

Popular recipes include changing the Hue lights to match the colours in an image you uploaded to Instagram, and making the lights blink to notify you when you receive an email from a specific address.

The Revolv Smart Home Solution allows you to control and automate your home using one app and one hub, including scheduling lights, thermostats, speakers and sensors. Revolv can connect to 148 other Channels.

Popular recipes include activating the Wake Up Manual Action on Revolv when Jawbone sees you've woken up and activate the Dance Party Manual Action every year on your birthday.

Smappee is a sensor that measures the energy consumption of your electrical appliances and it will also show you the energy you have generated if you have solar panels. Smappee can connect to 184 other Channels.

Popular recipes include sending an email when an appliance is turned on and turning on the heater when it gets too cold.

SmartThings enables you to control locks, lights, electronics and everyday things around you remotely, using your smartphone. It will connect to 184 other Channels.

Popular recipes include calling your phone if moisture is detected, and turning on your Hue lights when SmartThings detects that you have arrived home.

ThermoSmart is a online Wi-Fi thermostat that is said to be very easy to program. It is compatible with 184 different Channels.

Popular recipes include setting a certain temperature at a certain time every day and pausing your ThermoSmart if you leave home.

Ubi is a Wi-Fi connected, voice-operated computer that gives you access and control over the Internet of Things and other services. It will connect to 184 different Channels.

Popular recipes include turning your lights off using voice command and having a morning weather report spoken to you.

WallyHome is a home sensing solution that detects and alerts you of water leaks and changes in humidity and temperature. It can be connected to 116 different Channels.

Popular recipes include recording a video of the leak location if Wally detects a water leak and making your Hue lights blink if water is detected.

The WeMo Insight Switch is part of Belkin's WeMo portfolio and it allows you to control your electronics and monitor energy usage. It will connect to 184 other Channels.

Popular recipes include turning a device off after its energy costs have gone past a certain amount in one day, and turning a device off after it has been on for a certain number of minutes in a day.

Belkin recently updated the WeMo app to make the Smart LED Bulbs and OSRAM Lightify products compatible with IFTTT, allowing you to schedule and dim your lighting from anywhere. It can connect to 184 different channels.

Popular recipes include turning the WeMo bulbs on when you get home and dimming your WeMo bulbs when you get an email from someone special.

Another one of the Belkin WeMo gang is the Wi-Fi enabled WeMo Light Switch that allows you to control and schedule your lights from anywhere using the WeMo app. It will connect to 184 different Channels.

Popular recipes include turning your lights on every day at a certain time and turning on the lights when you check in at home.

The WeMo Maker works with your home Wi-Fi network to provide you with full control of devices from your smartphone. It allows you to connect most electrical appliances, such as a sprinkler or an iron, and you can turn them on or off, or put them on schedules. The WeMo Maker will connect to 184 other Channels.

Popular recipes include turning your sprinklers off if it starts to rain and adding the WeMo Maker to your garage door to set it to automatically open when you arrive home.

The WeMo Motion will monitor everything that is happening in your home and notify you when movement has been detected. It connects to 116 different Channels.

Popular recipes include posting a Facebook status whenever anyone reaches for the cookie jar and turning your Hue lights on when you arrive home.

Last of the WeMo group is the WeMo Switch that Belkin describes as the main building block for the WeMo system. It allows you to control anything you plug into the Switch from the WeMo app and it is compatible with 184 other Channels.

Popular recipes include turning your lights on when the sun sets and turning a lamp on every morning at 7am.

The Egg Minder tells your Wink app the number of eggs you have left in your tray and when the oldest one arrived there. It will connect to 116 different Channels.

Popular recipes include marking a note in your Google Calendar if your Egg Minder has less than a certain number of eggs in it, and sending you an email if your Egg Minder has less than a certain number of eggs.