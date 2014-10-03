Honeywell Single Zone Thermostat: Connect your heating to the internet for £139

Honeywell has debuted a connected thermostat to compete with Nest, and offering those who want to connect their heating to the internet the chance to do so easily and affordably. It's called Single Zone Thermostat.

Ultimately a single zone version of the company's very good EvoHome system, the Single Zone Thermostat will let you control and schedule wireless heating either at home or from an app on your phone without being tethered to a heating provider.

In other words, Honeywell's connected thermostat enables heat monitoring whenever and wherever you are, and it includes the ability to choose any energy contract you want.

Honeywell said up to 82 per cent of a typical energy bill is attributed to home heating and hot water, but the Single Zone Thermostat could change all that. It's a fully programmable 7-day thermostat that provides the opportunity to save energy.

Unlike Nest it won't come with an intelligent sensor to monitor where you are or how you use the service, but it will work with Honeywell's cloud-based Total Connect Comfort app. Simply load the app on an Android or iOS device to begin remotely controlling the Single Zone Thermostat as well as the temperature in your house.

This new connected thermostat will be in the shops in late October for £139.