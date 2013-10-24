Honeywell Evohome: Control individual radiators with your phone

Honeywell, a company that you are probably aware of but doesn't get used in your daily gadget vocabulary, has told Pocket-lint that it plans to launch a wirelessly connected home heating system in the new year.

The system, dubbed Evohome, will connect to your boiler and your existing radiators and allow you to control your entire heating system via a central console or smartphone app.

Honeywell, which is already in millions of homes, says that with Evohome you will be able to create up to 12 zones in your home that can be controlled individually for maximised comfort and energy.

That means you can set the entire house to one temperature, or have different rooms at different temperatures - perfect if you have young kids or rooms you don't want heated.

“In the same way you don’t only have one light switch for your entire house, we believe you shouldn’t control your heating with one single switch,” said Jeremy Peterson, GM of Honeywell’s EMEA Home Comfort & Energy Systems division. "With the right heating controls in place you really can make your home your perfect comfort zone by setting different temperatures for different rooms, at different times.”

Where the system gets really clever - and differs from products like Nest, already on sale in the US - is that each zone can have numerous radiators within it, and each zone can be manually controlled down to a set degree in temperature. That means you can even boost a certain radiator if you have a pair of socks to dry, for instance.

The system will also have several preset settings giving you the option to reduce the entire house by a couple of degrees, or override the system to give you Saturday's heating plan if you have the day off.

The recommended system for consumers is the Evohome Connected Pack, which includes the internet gateway, and will be priced from £249 RRP.

Radiator zone kits are sold separately, to allow as many or as few zones as you require, and are priced at £77.

The Evohome radiator controls can be easily installed to your home décor by one of Honeywell’s accredited heating installers, or if you are feeling confident and already have traditional thermostats on your radiators, you can do it yourself.

It then communicates wirelessly around the home and is guaranteed to fit most heating systems, including those with stored hot water.

Honeywell Evohome will be available for purchase in the UK in January 2014.