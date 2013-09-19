Honeywell lets you control your home climate using its Wi-Fi Thermostat with Voice Control
Controlling room temperature with your voice has been a Star Trek-style dream for years, until now. Honeywell has announced its Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat with Voice Control that intelligently adjusts your home's climate based on voice commands.
Not only can the thermostat be controlled from anywhere on your iPhone or Android smartphone, but using pre-programmed controls you can also order it about vrbally. And it's smart enough to know your routines and adapts to create the right temperature automatically. Any settings you need to change can be done using the touchscreen - which is full colour, so you can adapt it to your mood or the colour of your walls.
Voice controls are as simple as saying "Hello, thermostat" and, "make it warmer" to up the heat by one degree, or "make it much warmer" to increase by four degrees. You can also simply say "I'm cold" or "make it six degrees hotter".
The Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat with Voice Control will be on sale this November for $350 (£218).
