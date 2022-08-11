(Pocket-lint) - Whether they're concerned about the inside our outside of their property, countless people around the world are getting clued in to how helpful a smart video camera or video doorbell can be. These security cameras can let you keep an eye on your home no matter where you are, offering peerless peace of mind.

EZVIZ is one of the world’s most trusted and reliable home security brands with a comprehensive suite of security cameras. The company is well-known for producing a wide range of security cameras for all budgetary needs, spatial needs, and goals. Whether you want a budget-friendly security camera for a small home or a comprehensive security kit for a much bigger property, EZVIZ has the appropriate solutions.

EZVIZ has a wide range of security cameras, though, so we thought we'd offer some help as you choose what sort of device is right for you. Below, you'll find a general overview of EZVIZ’s security cameras, divided into three categories - indoor security cameras, outdoor security cameras, and video doorbells. We hope you find the ideal EZVIZ security devices for your home or business!

EZVIZ has a comprehensive suite of indoor security cameras with different resolutions, features, and storage capacities. What all indoor security cameras have in common, though, is the ease of installation. You can easily attach EZVIZ indoor security cameras to your wall without hardwiring, making them ideal for renters. Furthermore, all EZVIZ cameras can provide smart alerts with motion detection and record high-quality videos.

1080p resolution

108° wide-angle lens

Up to 12 meters (40 feet) of night vision

Motion detection with three alert modes - silent, short beep, and siren

Two-way calling feature

Up to 256 GB of microSD cards

This incredibly compact camera is super unobtrusive thanks to its tiny design, but it still delivers crisp and clear video whenever you need it, including really solid night vision.



View offers on Amazon US | Amazon DE | Amazon FR | Amazon NL | Amazon ES

2K+ resolution with 4x digital zoom

Up to 10 meters (33 feet) of smart night vision

360° visual coverage with motorized pan and tilt

Sleep mode for privacy

Automatic motion detection

Smart tracking of moving objects

Two-way calling feature

Up to 256 GB of microSD cards

For a camera that instead sits on a surface like a bookshelf or coffee table, the TY1 is perfect - it can pan and tilt to look around a room as needed, letting you get a total view of things.



View offers on EZVIZ US | EZVIZ DE | EZVIZ FR | EZVIZ NL | EZVIZ ES



EZVIZ provides a comprehensive suite of outdoor security cameras that keep your home protected against potential intruders. All outdoor security cameras have advanced weatherproof capabilities, making them resistant to water, dust, and other environmental elements. Furthermore, you can attach your outdoor camera to metallic surfaces without hardwiring, making them truly wire-free installations. They can also be powered by solar panels.

2K+ resolution

Up to 270 days of battery life (10400 mAh rechargeable battery)

100% wire-free camera - no hardwiring or power source needed

Inbuilt 32 GB eMMC Storage

colour night vision

Weatherproof design (IP66)

Smart human motion detection

Motion-triggered alerts with loud sirens or spotlights

Customizable voice alerts

Two-way calling feature

Compatible with EZVIZ Solar Panel

This totally weatherproof camera brings incredible video quality and incredibly impressive battery life to make for easy installation and complete peace of mind.

View offers on EZVIZ US | Amazon DE | Amazon FR | Amazon NL | Amazon ES

World’s first commercial-grade outdoor security camera with dual lenses

One lens captures ambient brightness and the other captures optimal colours

Colour night vision without supplemental lights for natural vision

Smart human and vehicle motion/ shape detection with AI capabilities

Motion-triggered alerts with loud sirens or spotlights

Weatherproof design (IP67)

Customizable voice alerts

Two-way calling feature

Up to 256 GB of microSD cards

For the most incredible night vision, this is a must-have, which brings the sort of security normally enjoyed by commercial properties.



View offers on Amazon US | Amazon DE | Amazon FR | Amazon NL | Amazon ES



EZVIZ provides video doorbells that allow you to keep an eye on your front door through your phone. You receive alerts whenever someone comes near your property, following which you can engage with the visitors via an intercom. Different EZVIZ video doorbells have different levels of precision with human and motion detection, making them the ideal tools to keep your home safe when you’re not around.

1080p resolution

170° vertical lens

Smart human and motion detection powered by AI

Up to 5 meters (16 feet) of night vision

Two-way calling feature

Weatherproof design (IP65)

Up to 256 GB of microSD cards

This excellent video doorbell makes it so easy to see who's at your door, with a wide-angle lens and really clear video.

View offers on Amazon US | Amazon DE | Amazon FR | Amazon NL | Amazon ES



2K+ resolution

176° ultra-wide vertical lens

Up to 115 days of battery life (5200 mAh rechargeable battery)

Smart human and motion detection powered by AI

Up to 5 meters (16 feet) of night vision

Weatherproof design

Pairs with an indoor chime with multiple ringtones

Smart anti-tamper alerts

Up to 256 GB of microSD cards

With the sort of resolution you normally see in a full camera, this doorbell ensures that you'll never miss a thing outside whatever door you place it by.



View offers on EZVIZ US | Amazon DE | Amazon FR | Amazon NL | EZVIZ ES



EZVIZ offers a broad range of smart security cameras for all sizes of homes and requirements. Whether you’re looking for an indoor security camera, outdoor security camera, or video doorbell, you have numerous options. Please go through the specifications to find the ideal security video camera for your specific requirements.

Home Security Week (8-12 August) in association with Ezviz. Find all the latest content on our hub.

A global leader in smart home security, EZVIZ is dedicated to building next-level security solutions powered by intelligent video, advanced AI and cloud infrastructure. With footprint in 130+ countries, we've been trusted by millions of families who enjoy visual protection and tangible joy provided by our products.