(Pocket-lint) - Video doorbells allow you to keep an eye on your property even when you’re not home. You can see who’s approaching your front door, record footage of deliveries, interact with delivery agents, and even spot potential intruders at night. But when selecting video doorbells, you have one major decision: do you need wired or battery-powered video doorbells?

EZVIZ is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of smart security systems with a comprehensive range of video doorbells, both wired and battery-powered. EZVIZ’s video doorbells feature intelligent motion detection features, infrared night vision, and intercom facilities, making them ideal for homeowners and renters alike. But which EZVIZ video doorbell do you need?

This article describes the unique benefits of wired and battery-powered video doorbells, giving you all the information to make an informed decision about your purchase. We also describe the best EZVIZ video doorbells and their features.

The primary benefit of wired video doorbells is that you don’t have to worry about recharging them. Once you install wired video doorbells, you can effectively forget about them. Since they’re connected to the electrical grid, they’ll continue functioning until you have electrical power in your home. Traditional wired video doorbells often necessitate hardwiring, but EZVIZ video doorbells are easily installed without professional help.

If you go on long holidays or need video doorbells for a holiday home, you may want to consider wired options. If you won’t be home for long periods, it’s best to purchase a wired video doorbell that won’t need to be recharged every couple of weeks or months. You can rest assured you’ll get notified of any potential intruders or visitors.

1080p resolution

170° vertical lens

AI-powered person and motion detection

Up to 5 meters (16 feet) of night vision

Two-way intercom

View offers on Amazon US | Amazon DE | Amazon FR | Amazon NL | Amazon ES

2K+ resolution

176° ultra-wide vertical lens

AI-powered human and vehicle shape detection

Up to 5 meters (16 feet) of night vision

Two-way intercom

View offers on Amazon US | Amazon DE | Amazon FR | Amazon NL | Amazon ES

Battery-powered video doorbells are independent of the electrical grid. If there’s a power cut or blackout, you don’t have to worry about losing access to security footage. Furthermore, some intruders cut off a home’s power lines to shut down potential security cameras, but that tactic doesn’t work with battery-powered video doorbells. EZVIZ video doorbells are also tamper-proof - they trigger alarms when someone tries tampering with them.

You can take battery-powered video doorbells from one home to the next without a hassle. Since they’re not connected to your home’s electrical system, they’re highly portable. Furthermore, you don’t have to worry about professional installation or tampering with your home’s electrical system. Battery-powered video doorbells are ideal for renters.

Traditional battery-powered video doorbells had one major problem - they had to be recharged every couple of weeks, which was unsustainable. But EZVIZ video doorbells are armed with 5200 mAh rechargeable batteries that can last for 115 days at a stretch. That means you only have to recharge your video doorbells every four months.

5200 mAh rechargeable battery

Up to 115 days of battery life

Anti-tamper alarm

WiFi chime included

2K resolution

176° ultra-wide vertical lens

AI-powered person and motion detection

Up to 5 meters (16 feet) of night vision

Two-way intercom

View offers on EZVIZ US | Amazon DE | Amazon FR | Amazon NL | Amazon ES

If you want a boost in resolution to more than 2K, you can instead pick up the EZVIZ DB2 Pro, which brings that welcome upgrade to the table.

View offers on EZVIZ US | Amazon DE | Amazon FR | Amazon NL | EZVIZ ES

Both wired and battery-powered video doorbells offer their unique benefits. You should select the ideal home security system based on your unique needs and goals.

A global leader in smart home security, EZVIZ is dedicated to building next-level security solutions powered by intelligent video, advanced AI and cloud infrastructure. With footprint in 130+ countries, we've been trusted by millions of families who enjoy visual protection and tangible joy provided by our products.