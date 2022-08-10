WELOCK's amazing smart lock is perfect for your home

(Pocket-lint) - Smart home devices make life more convenient while you’re at home, and often keep them secure when you’re away. From security cameras to smart displays, there are a lot of things to consider.

But what if you could invest in something that meant you wouldn’t have to worry about finding your keys at the bottom of your bag? You wouldn’t have the stress of your teenagers losing their spare key, or not being able to get through the front door. Enter the WELOCK smart lock.

Starting from $165.72/£155.01 for the smart lock, and $209.91/£210.60 for the smart lock and Wi-Fi box, this smart lock can change the way you look after your home. And, right now, there’s a whopping 20 per cent off with the coupon code GET20, so you can nab a great deal.

Founded in 2013, WELOCK aims to put smart home access solutions on the map, offering customers a safe and convenient way to lock and unlock their homes.

Available in four different continents (North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia), WELOCK was one of the first companies to implement biometric fingerprint technology in lock cylinders, globally.

You can see the US version of the smart lock, below.

With a 3D biometric fingerprint sensor on the lock, your fingerprint becomes the key to unlocking your home. Within the space of 1.5 seconds, the WELOCK smart lock recognizes your fingerprint and unlocks the door.

But, more than just a gimmicky smart lock, the WELOCK is able to recognize up to 100 fingerprints, allowing you to assign multiple users from small to large households. With a 98 per cent recognition rate, this is one of the most secure and reliable smart locks around.

However, what do you do if your fingerprint doesn’t work, or you’d rather not use fingerprint technology to access your home or office? That’s the beauty of the WELOCK smart lock-chose between fingerprint access, RFID card, or the WELOCK app on your smartphone. You can unlock your doors from anywhere with a Wi-Fi Box gateway. So, if a family member forgets their keys, or has misplaced their RFID card, you can still grant them access. And, if it keeps happening, you can review all of your unlocked records via the app to see a history of who enters your home and when.

Thanks to its IP65 rating, the WELOCK smart lock is fully dustproof. This means there is less chance of it getting damaged due to everyday wear and tear. And, although it’s not fully waterproof, you can still use it outdoors as long as it’s sheltered from the rain.

With technology like this, you may wonder how often you need to change or charge the batteries. The WELOCK smart lock boasts a generous one-year battery life as it uses three AAA batteries.

That means you can lock and unlock your door up to 8,000 times before you need to change the batteries. Still, you won’t get caught out as the OLED display makes it easy to see the battery status, and the app will issue a low battery warning when the battery depletes to less than 20 per cent.

If you do get caught out, however, the WELOCK smart lock can be unlocked using a portable charger until you can replace the batteries. Just another layer of convenience to ensure your home remains protected.

And, thanks to its DIY installation, this smart lock can be installed easily with just a screwdriver. That’s right-no hardwiring, no locksmith-just a video to guide you through the process.

Enjoying a smarter way of living doesn’t have to cost the earth, not when WELOCK is involved. The WELOCK smart lock is available for just $165.72/£155.01. If you want to add the Wi-Fi box too, so you can unlock your doors remotely using the smartphone app, you’ll pay just $209.91/£210.60. But wait, there’s more! Right now, you can get 20 per cent off the WELOCK smart lock with code GET20. That means you can start protecting your home in a new way for just $132.58/£124.00 - a no-brainer when it comes to your privacy and security.

Make the smart choice by investing in bank-grade security for your home, and keep your private information safe with the WELOCK smart lock.

If you're in the US, you can pick up the WELOCK smart lock here; if you're in Europe, though, you can head right here.

