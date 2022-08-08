(Pocket-lint) - Until recently, most security cameras have been hardwired into the electrical grid or needed a power source. But wired security systems have an innate flaw - they’re susceptible to blackouts and power failures. They have also been inaccessible to renters who can’t hardwire new devices to their homes lest they lose their security deposit. But EZVIZ has released a range of battery- and solar-powered security cameras that overcome these challenges, making them ideal for everyone.

EZVIZ’s HB8 and BC1C 2K+ are extremely powerful outdoor cameras that don’t have to be connected to an electrical source. They’re battery-powered security cameras compatible with solar panels, which makes them ideal for renters. This article describes the unique benefits of battery-powered and solar-powered security systems and the features of EZVIZ’s security cameras.

When most security cameras are advertised as being wireless, they’re not truly wire-free. They might be wire-free in terms of network connection, capable of connecting to your home’s WiFi network. But they don’t come with independent power sources - they have to be connected to a power source, such as an electrical outlet. But EZVIZ’s battery-powered security cameras are truly wire-free - you can attach them to magnetic surfaces without wires.

EZVIZ security cameras don’t need to be hardwired into your home’s electrical grid. The wired security cameras can be attached to any of your electrical outlets, and the battery-powered cameras don’t require any wired attachment. If you’re a renter, you can easily carry the security camera from one home to the other and install it without any issues. EZVIZ cameras are perfect for renters because they don’t have to worry about losing their deposits or seeking approval from landlords.

Traditional security cameras are reliant on electrical power. Potential intruders can cut your home’s power source to render them inactive and ineffective. Furthermore, if there’s a blackout, your wired security cameras will stop working. But EZVIZ’s battery-powered security cameras aren’t reliant on the electrical grid, so they can record videos without power. Even if potential intruders cut off your power source, they will still be captured by your video camera.

EZVIZ HB8 is powered by a 10,400 mAh rechargeable battery, as is the EZVIZ BC1C 2K+. HB8 can offer up to 210 days of continuous battery life, and BC1C 2K+ offers up to 270 days of continuous battery life. You don’t need to worry about replacing or recharging the battery every couple of weeks. Once you’ve installed the camera, you can rest assured that it will remain active for over half a year.

The only drawback of a purely battery-powered security camera is that you must remember to charge it every couple of months. But the EZVIZ security cameras are also compatible with the EZVIZ solar panel. You can attach the solar panel next to the camera to ensure the battery is constantly charged by the sun, so you never have to worry about recharging the battery. Harnessing solar energy to power your security cameras guarantees continuous use.

Now that you understand the unique benefits of battery-powered and solar-powered security cameras, you need to find the ideal security camera for your needs. EZVIZ offers two powerful outdoor security cameras that are battery- and solar-powered - HB8 and BC1C 2K+. Below, we describe their unique features and capabilities and offer links to let you buy the cameras.

10,400 mAh rechargeable battery

Up to 210 days of battery life

Compatible with EZVIZ Solar Panel

2K+ resolution

Inbuilt 32 GB eMMC Storage

Color night vision

Weatherproof design



Smart human motion detection

Two-way calling feature

View offer on EZVIZ US | Amazon DE | Amazon FR | Amazon ES | Amazon NL

10400 mAh rechargeable battery

Up to 270 days of battery life

Compatible with EZVIZ Solar Panel

2K+ resolution

Inbuilt 32 GB eMMC Storage

Color night vision

Weatherproof design (IP66)

Smart human motion detection

Two-way calling feature

View offer on EZVIZ US | Amazon DE | Amazon FR | Amazon ES | Amazon NL

Battery-powered and solar-powered security cameras are ideal for those who want to keep their security systems independent of the collective power source. That’s safer and more energy-efficient than using wired security cameras. You can explore EZVIZ’s range of security cameras to find the one that meets your requirements.

