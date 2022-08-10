3 ways Swann has made home security easy and affordable

(Pocket-lint) - Until recently, home security was viewed as a privilege for rich, affluent homeowners. Most traditional home security systems need complex reconstruction and hardwiring, making them instantly inaccessible to renters or those who move around frequently. And most home security systems also charge exorbitant rates - not just for the devices but also for cloud storage and other storage methods. Some smart security systems also charge a monthly subscription to access exclusive or premium features.

Swann Security, one of the world’s leading producers of smart security solutions, is here to democratize and normalize access to home security. Instead of focusing on elite homeowners, Swann Security ensures home security is accessible to everyone, including renters. Swann offers a comprehensive suite of security devices, including video doorbells, video cameras, and WiFi alerts, all of which work collaboratively and can be paired with a smartphone app.

This article describes how Swann has made home security easy and affordable.

The biggest hurdle in the mainstream adoption of home security devices is the complexity of installation. Most traditional home security systems must be connected to the home’s internal wireframe. Renters can’t participate in traditional home security ecosystems because they fear losing their security deposits if they mess around with the home’s internal wires and electrical systems. Furthermore, installing traditional security systems also involves professional assistance, which can be even more expensive.

Swann Security offers extremely easy-to-use and easy-to-install devices that require no professional help or hardwiring. Swann Xtreem, for example, is a wireless video camera with an internal rechargeable 13,200mAh lithium battery, which can offer several months of continuous use without hardwiring. Meanwhile, Swann Window / Door Sensor is a magnetic device that can be attached to windows and doors using adhesive tape that comes with the package! Installing Swann Security devices is so simple that a five-year-old could do it!

Swann Security is a highly flexible, affordable, and scalable system. You don’t need to purchase multiple security cameras, motion sensors, and smart hubs simultaneously. Instead, you can purchase one or two devices at a time and gradually increase the breadth of your home security over time. Each Swann Security device works independently and collaboratively, making the system highly receptive to changing needs and requirements. If you’re starting a new home security system, purchase the basic pieces and gradually add more pieces over time.

Swann Xtreem is an excellent first-purchase option for most people because it’s a comprehensive video camera with inbuilt heat and motion sensors. This video camera can provide visual footage of your home when you’re away and send intelligent alerts when the heat and motion sensors are triggered. It functions as a video camera and motion sensor in one. SwannBuddy and the Swann WiFi Alerts are suitable options for your next purchase because they can monitor your doors and various entry points.

Over time, you can also add more pieces of video cameras to the system, allowing you to monitor several different parts of your home. You don’t have to invest in the complete range of security devices simultaneously. You can add new forms of security as the need arises, making Swann Security highly accessible to everyone.

Swann Security is an extremely interconnected and communicative ecosystem of smart security devices. The Swann devices can work perfectly well individually, but they’re even better when used collaboratively. Swann Xtreem, SwannBuddy, and Swann Alert Sensors are the three most essential devices in the system. You can connect all of them to the Swann App, which allows you to monitor your home from anywhere in the world, check live footage, trigger sirens, and use the microphone communication systems.

Swann Xtreem is a 1080p security camera that allows you to capture, record, and store video footage. It’s a 100 per cent wireless system with inbuilt True Detect heat and motion sensors, which provides accurate motion alerts when other humans are detected (based on heat signature). The Xtreem security camera also features powerful infrared night vision, allowing you to see up to 8 meters in the dark. Now it's just £119.99 instead of £179.99.



SwannBuddy is a 100 per cent wireless video doorbell that allows you to monitor the activities on your doorstep. The camera looks like a traditional doorbell but allows you to monitor people. If someone comes close to your door, the inbuilt motion sensor will be triggered, releasing a notification to your smartphone.

The powerful vertical lens of the doorbell allows you to see the entire profile of the visitor, which is ideal for detecting packages. It's now down to just £99.99 from £169.99.



Swann Security features a wide range of WiFi alert sensors, including the Swann Motion Alert, Swann Leak Alert, and Swann Window/Door Alert. The motion alert uses heat and motion sensors to trigger notifications and alerts, the window/ door alert is triggered whenever someone opens the associated doors or windows, and the leak alert is triggered when there’s a leak. You can select the Wi-Fi alerts most suitable for your needs.

Swann Security is revolutionizing the home security market. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their home, regardless of social or financial capital. Swann Security’s affordable, easy, and scalable devices allow you to secure your home without breaking the bank.