(Pocket-lint) - Hive has put its Black Friday deals live for the year, activating discounts on a wide range of its smart home devices, including cameras, smart thermostats, smart lighting, and more.

You can check out the full range on the Hive website, but we've pulled out some highlights for you below, too.

Front and centre, you've got Hive's Active Heating system, which is one of the best ways to hook your central heating up to the web and get smarter with it, giving you fine control and clear information about how much energy you're using.

Hive Active Heating, now £134.25 (save £44.75) and get a free Amazon Echo Dot: Getting smart heating is the real point of this bundle but the free Amazon Echo Dot also means that you'll immediately be able to control it with your voice, a great bonus.





Hive View indoor camera - 2 pack, now £237.30 (save £101.70): These indoor cameras are perfect for keeping an eye on your home and are far more stylish than most competitors.





Hive Active Plug, now £29.95 (save £9.25): Smart plugs are key to getting your smart home to the next level, letting you control anything via your smart home network, and these are some of the most reliable you'll find anywhere.





Hive Light Cool to Warm White, now £21.75 (save £7.25): These smart lights are great for setting an ambiance whether for work or relaxation, making them a great investment over simpler dimmer bulbs.

There are some other nice reductions to be had on the Hive store, and many of those above are available on both individual devices and packs of three or five, letting you get even further value if you need it.

You can find all the details for Black Friday right here, meanwhile, in case you're looking out for more deals this holiday season.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.