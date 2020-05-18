After promising compatibility for more than a year, Hive has finally added support for Apple HomeKit to its smart heating and home solutions. However, not every Hive device is compatible.

The latest version of the Hive app for iOS can now be used to integrate certain Hive systems.

This includes Hive Active Heating, Hive Lights and Hive Active Plugs.

Only the latest Hive Hub is supported, however, and if you have the Hive Wired Thermostat, you won't be able to control it through HomeKit.

9to5Mac also reports that if you have your hot water also connected through a Hive Active Heating system, that will not be controllable neither.

HomeKit support enables Hive kit to work across multiple Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. You can also use Siri to control your heating and smart home products through voice.

According to the Hive community pages, you can set up HomeKit integration on any device running iOS 11.3 or above. And, as long as you're mobile device is connected to the same home network as your Hive devices, you just need to open the Hive app and tap "install devices" in the menu.

Then, just scroll down and tap "HomeKit" and follow simple on-screen instructions.