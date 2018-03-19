Get Hive Active Heating for £125 and save on your heating bills
Being able to save money on your household bills wherever possible is top of the list for many homeowners. Smart thermostats are one of the best ways to keep your heating bills as low as possible as you can select exactly when you want the heating to come on and when you want to use hot water.
Hive by British Gas is one of the better systems we've come across and in the Amazon Easter Sales, you can get the Active Heating smart thermostat of £125, saving you £54.
The Hive Active Heating thermostat is relatively easy to install, but if you think you will need a professional, then you can save there too, as Amazon is offering it with professional installation for £175, saving you £74.
The Hive system works not only via the gorgeous thermostat, but from a smartphone app and web browser, giving you precise control over all aspects of your heating system. It works with Amazon Alexa too, so you can use voice commands to adjust settings, and it also has a geofence feature so can kick into action when it detects you're on your way home from work.
If you've been looking to invest in a smart thermostat for a while, now is the best time, but as with Amazon's other Easter deals, this one only lasts 24 hours.
