Hive teases illuminating launch, smart lighting predicted

Hive, the smarthome arm of British Gas, has teased that there's a new addition coming to the Hive home.

Sharing via its Twitter account, Hive says that there's something illuminating coming, with an accompanying video that simply shows flashing lights. It doesn't take a genius to figure this one out...

What illuminating news is this? All will be revealed 13.06.16 #HiveControl https://t.co/JjcH4YZqFF — Hive (@hivehome) June 10, 2016

The Hive Home system started with Active Heating, a natural place for the company born of British Gas. This was expanded to include sensors and plugs to flesh-out the smarthome offering, but a move into smart lighting could be much more interesting for Hive customers.

Whether this is a Hive-branded range of products, or integration with another system, remains to be seen, but we'd certainly welcome a system that would allow integration of heating and lighting products through one app, in combination with Hive's other sensors.

It makes perfect sense to do so too, for example letting the holiday mode on your Hive thermostat also govern random lighting controls for security, perhaps turning on lights with motion sensors if movement is detected.

This isn't unique and there are a lot of smart lighting systems already on the market - most notably the excellent Philips Hue - however, if you're already a Hive customer, the appeal will be fewer hubs and apps to manage your smarthome.

Hive says to expect the announcement on Monday 13 June.

We will keep you posted.