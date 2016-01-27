New Hive smarthome kit is here: Active Plug, Motion Sensor, Window and Door Sensor launch

Hive has released a host of new smarthome products to buy from as early as today which promise to make your home more connected.

Available to buy from now is the Hive Active Plug, and from February the Window and Door Sensor plus Motion Sensor. All these work with the Hive Hub app for controls using smartphones and tablets.

The Hive Active Plug is smart connected via Wi-Fi which allows controls of anything plugged into it, via the app. The control turns power on and off, so don't expect to fire up your laptop to record live TV or something, it's basic. What it can do is set a schedule allowing you to automatically turn your lamps on and off while away, for example.

The Hive Window and Door Sensor is a wireless monitoring device to let you know what's going on at home. Attach the sensor to a door, window, drawer or cupboard and it'll alert your smartphone, tablet or laptop via the app whenever the unit is opened or closed.

The Hive Motion Sensor will use passive infra-red to detect movement of people in a location and can alert the user via a smartphone, tablet or laptop using the Hive Hub app.

Kassir Hussain, director of Centrica Connected Home UK, said: "We all fit a phenomenal amount into our daily lives, not least in the mornings which can be one of the most hectic times of the day. Gadgets and appliances are intended to make our lives easier, so the fact they’re slowing us down and afflicting us with niggling doubts is a problem."

The Hive Active Plug is available to buy now for £39. The Hive Window and Door Sensor is available to order today with shipping to begin on 8 February for £29. The Hive Motion Sensor will be available to order online for £29 from 9 February with shipping to commence on 22 February.

READ: Considering smart heating? Here are your current options