British Gas remote heating app now live - control your boiler via text

Following a successful trial, British Gas has rolled out its remote heating control app that enables full boiler control from your smartphone, laptop or tablet device, including iPad.

Customers can adjust the heating temperature – useful for those wintery walks home from work – set specific times in which they want the heating to come on and even switch the boiler on or off with a simple text message.

According to British Gas, the remote heating control app could save customers more than £100 a year. Looking at homes that left their boiler on while out at work or away for the weekend (as indicated by all of their electricity being off, but their gas still being on), British Gas claims an average of £140 a year could be saved on energy bills.

However, it does come at a cost. For the app to work you will need to have a wireless-enabled programmable thermostat and home hub put in place all of which must be done by a British Gas engineer.

Customers who purchase remote heating control with a new central heating installation will have to shell out £149, while customers with existing British Gas Energy or British Gas Services accounts will need to pay £199. New British Gas customers will be charged £229, though all pricing includes installation.

Would you use the British Gas remote heating control app? Let us know in the comments below.