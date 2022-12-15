Google has announced that a collection of its Google Home and Nest devices now support Matter, including the new Nest WiFi Pro system.

Google has announced that a collection of its Google Home and Nest devices now support Matter, including the new Nest WiFi Pro system.

That means you can use Google Nest and Android devices as hubs to control the rest of your smart home kit through the Google Home app, as long as they are Matter-enabled too.

Matter is a new smart home standard that has the backing of a large number of big and small hardware manufacturers. As well as Google, Apple, Amazon and Samsung are all on board, along with other smart device makers, such as Philips Hue, Eve and Nanoleaf.

By adding Matter support to its devices, Google allows for easy setup and control of third-party hardware through its own systems, without the need for multiple bridges or hubs.

In addition to the Nest Wifi Pro, Matter has been added to the original Google Home speaker, Google Home Mini, Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub (1st and 2nd gen), and Nest Hub Max. Your device should have downloaded the latest update automatically, but if not you should check in the Google Home app.

Android devices that support Fast Pair can now also be used to more quickly set up Matter products.