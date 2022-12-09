How to factory reset your Google Nest speaker or Hub display

(Pocket-lint) - We love Google's Nest products, but no device is perfect. If you've decided to sell yours on, pass it on it to a loved one, or if you're experiencing technical issues, you might want to perform a factory reset.

It's not hard to accomplish, but the method for doing so varies from device to device. It's not something you can do in the Google Home app, either, you'll need to do it using physical button presses.

Here's how it's done on each device:

Google Nest Mini, Home and Home Mini

For the Nest Mini and Home Mini, you'll first need to figure out which one you have, as they look almost identical at a glance.

The energy revolution is here! SuperBase V - the first power station to have built-in semi-solid state battery By Pocket-lint Promotion · 29 September 2022 Check out this innovative power station and pick one up for yourself.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Flip the device over and look at its base, the Google Home Mini has a physical reset button on the bottom, whereas the Nest Mini does not.

Google Home Mini

If you have the Home Mini, simply push and hold the reset button until you hear a sound that confirms the reset.

Once you hear the sound, you can let go of the button and wait for it to complete. Job done.

Google Nest Mini

If you have the Nest Mini, it's slightly more complicated, but still very easy to reset. Follow the steps outlined below:

Slide the microphone mute switch to enabled Touch and hold the top of the speaker, in the centre of the area with the four LED lights Continue holding until you hear a sound confirming the reset Let go and wait for the reset to complete

Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max

For the Google Nest Hub, and its larger sibling the Nest Hub Max, the reset procedure is the same. Just follow these steps:

On the rear of the Nest Hub, hold down both volume buttons at the same time Keep holding until the Hub tells you that it's resetting Let go and wait for the process to complete

Google Nest Audio

There's another slightly different process for Google's biggest speaker. Here's how that works:

Slide the microphone mute switch to enabled Touch and hold the front of the speaker, in the centre near the top, above the four LEDs Keep holding until you hear the reset sound Let go and wait for the reset to complete

Writing by Luke Baker.