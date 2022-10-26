Your Nest camera and doorbell video feeds are now on the web

(Pocket-lint) - Google says that owners of Nest cameras and doorbells can finally view their feeds in a web browser for the first time after promising it last year.

The move means that anyone who owns one of five Google Nest cameras and doorbells can now visit home.google.com and sign in to see what's going on around their home. Owners will be able to see live views from their cameras and switch into full screen and even zoom, Google says.

There will also be some administration options for those who want to keep tabs on what their cameras are up to, Google confirmed via blog post. Camera status and more can be viewed by logging in, and the company says that it will continue to work on improving the existing offering and add more camera features in the future.

The five compatible devices include:

Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Cam (wired)

Nest Cam with floodlight (wired)

Nest Doorbell (battery), Nest Doorbell (wired), and Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen)

Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Cam Outdoor

Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

As for the camera controls Google offers out of the gate, people can turn individual cameras on and off, wake battery cameras when they're inactive - so long as they have battery power left, that is - and more.

Importantly, Google is also asking for help and feedback surrounding this new feature so be sure to get in touch if you have ideas or requests. There's a "Send Feedback" button on the Google Home website, just waiting to be clicked.

Writing by Oliver Haslam. Editing by Britta O'Boyle.