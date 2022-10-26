How to view your Google Nest cameras on a desktop

(Pocket-lint) - It's long been possible for users of the Google Nest Hello video doorbell and older Nest cameras to check in on their cameras and doorbell via a browser. The same couldn't be said for those with the Nest Doorbell (battery), Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) or the current-gen Nest Cams though.

Until the end of October 2022, those who had the current-generation Nest cameras, battery video doorbell or the 2nd gen wired doorbell needed to use the Google Home app on a mobile or tablet to see what was happening.

Google rolled out an update on 25 October 2022 however, that means those users will now be able to see their 2021 Nest cameras - including the Nest Cam Floodlight, Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Cam Outdoor and the Nest doorbells (both the battery and 2nd gen wired model) - via a desktop and browser.

Here's how to view your Nest cameras or Google video doorbells on the web.

Go to home.google.com on your desktop computer Sign in with the same Google account you use in the Google Home app You'll be able to see live streams from your cameras straight away You can also toggle between a single camera view and a multi-camera view

You'll be able to see live streams of all your Nest cameras and doorbells, including older models you can see through the Nest web browser. You'll also be able to turn cameras on or off, wake up battery cameras when they are inactive and view the status of cameras.

If you don't see the update yet, Google has said to continue checking back. The update should have rolled out within the next week.

Which cameras and doorbells are compatible with Google Home web?

The following cameras and doorbells are compatible with the Google Home desktop experience:

Nest Cam (battery and Nest Cam (wired)

Nest Cam with floodlight (wired)

Nest Doorbell (battery)

Nest Doorbell (wired) - previously Nest Hello

Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen)

Nest Cam Indoor

Nest Cam Outdoor

Nest Cam IQ Indoor

Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

